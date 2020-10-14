BIG HORN — Local groups will host the next installation of Birding at The Brinton Museum Saturday.
Starting at 9 a.m., Bighorn Audubon Society, Jackie Canterbury and The Brinton will host its monthly birding walk.
Fall migration is a good time to see warblers and other species passing through, Canterbury said in a press release.
Attendees must practice social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines. For those individuals wanting to come and not be in a group, there are benches for relaxation and bird viewing.
Contact Canterbury with questions at bighornaudubon@gmail.com or call The Brinton at 307-763-5924.