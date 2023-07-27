BIG HORN — While The Brinton Museum has been doing a summer art camp for five years, this is the first time the museum has hosted a summer wildlife camp with the hope of engaging kids.

The Brinton Museum Educator Will Lopez organized the three-day camp in his first year working at The Brinton Museum. The first day, Tuesday, included a hike with binoculars in tow, sketching wildlife and plants in journals and creating a terrarium with rocks, flowers and grass from around The Brinton Museum. 

