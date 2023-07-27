BIG HORN — While The Brinton Museum has been doing a summer art camp for five years, this is the first time the museum has hosted a summer wildlife camp with the hope of engaging kids.
The Brinton Museum Educator Will Lopez organized the three-day camp in his first year working at The Brinton Museum. The first day, Tuesday, included a hike with binoculars in tow, sketching wildlife and plants in journals and creating a terrarium with rocks, flowers and grass from around The Brinton Museum.
Day two started with arborist Garrett Dotson teaching participants about the trees surrounding the museum, another hike, birdhouse construction and walking along the creek. Thursday will include another hike and journal sketching session, building a wildflower seed bomb, walking along the creek and wrapping up with a tour of The Brinton Museum grounds.
“Our goal here for our wildlife camp is just to engage the kids as much as we can. As far as wildlife goes, there are 640 acres to explore here, so I made sure we do a lot of hiking and some nature walking and observance,” Lopez said.
Engagement among participants was evident as roughly 20 children built birdhouses and chatted among themselves Wednesday. Lyla Martinson said the birdhouses were her favorite part of the camp through Wednesday morning.
“I feel like they’re more interactive than all the other things,” she said.
Hope Christofferson brought creativity into the wildlife camp by teaching participants about botanical illustration and helping them build birdhouses. Christofferson said she wanted to help teach during the camp because a lot of her personal art involves nature.
“Working with kids is a good way of bringing whatever inspiration I found from the mountains, trees, rivers and flowers, and instilling that in them,” Christofferson said.
The Brinton Museum hosted its summer art camp long before Lopez arrived, which helped inspire the summer wildlife camp. Once word spread about the wildlife camp, Lopez said people were “super enthused.” Emerson Smyth said she wanted to participate in the camp because of the wildlife aspect.
“I heard ‘wildlife camp’ and (I) like wildlife,” Smyth said.
Smyth said her favorite part of the camp through Wednesday morning had been exploring the museum, “because there’s a lot of cool stuff.”
Lopez said there’s a lot of room for the camp to grow after its first year, specifically by bringing in additional teachers or organizations and lengthening the camp to two weeks to allow for more participation, especially because some people interested were unable to secure a spot before they were all filled.
“I think there’s just so much (we) can do in the wildlife camp that I’m excited for next year,” Lopez said.