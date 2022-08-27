BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum has issued a call for art for its inaugural "Birds of the Rocky Mountain Region" juried art competition.
The show will open at the Big Horn museum May 4, 2023, and will focus on the diversity and variety of more than 275 bird species, including migratory birds, found in the Rocky Mountain Region.
The deadline for the call for art is Jan. 16, 2023.
Artists are encouraged to submit up to three entries. Eligible mediums include oil, acrylic, watercolor, gouache, pastel, drawing, printmaking processes (no digital art), bronze and mixed-media. No photography will be accepted.
Three jurors in their fields will select 40 pieces for exhibit. Invited jurors are Kenneth L. Schuster, The Brinton Museum director and chief curator; award-winning artist Joel Ostlind of Big Horn; and Peter G. Arnold, a member of the board of directors for Audubon Rockies.