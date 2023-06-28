BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will present the Bighorn Rendezvous VIII exhibit, dinner and art auction starting July 8.
The dinner and art auction take place Aug. 26 and include the following artists:
• Roger Broer, Hill City, South Dakota
• Tom Lockhart, Canon City, Colorado
• David Mensing, Sisters, Oregon
• Anton Nowels, Phoenix, Arizona
• Gregory Packard, Montrose, Colorado
• Scott Yeager, Woodland Park, Colorado
• Jerry Salinas, Phoenix, Arizona, will be participating in the quickdraw only
Artists are invited to submit up to four works for this show.
The museum’s Bighorn Rendezvous VIII is a prestigious event featuring some of the most accomplished artists from the region. This year’s exhibit showcases oils, monotypes, pastels and also bronze sculptures. The Quickdraw takes place on The Brinton Museum’s Quarter Circle A Ranch from 9 a.m. to noon. Artists will be working on the grounds in each of their respective mediums.
Visitors are encouraged to stroll the property and talk with the artists to learn about different art processes and how to create work en plein air. The art produced during the Quickdraw event will be auctioned the same evening at a dinner and art auction.
Proceeds from the art sales benefit The Brinton Museum and the participating artists. The Bighorn Rendezvous VIII Exhibit runs through Aug. 26.