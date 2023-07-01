BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum received a gift of a Joseph Henry Sharp oil painting, “Stringing Winter Corn — Taos — Firelight and Daylight.”
Anne Lonabaugh Kelloway donated the piece “as a gift to Sheridan County and the art community at large,” according to a press release from The Brinton Museum.
Joseph Henry Sharp was one of the founding members of the Taos Society, whose interest in the American Indian Peoples spanned more than eight decades. Sharp is highly revered for his portraits of Indians who he often depicted doing domestic tasks by firelight. He also painted typical everyday scenes of tipis and encampments. Sharp first traveled to Montana in 1902 where he visited the Blackfeet and also the Apsáalooke (Crow) and eventually built a log cabin on government land located in Crow Agency, Montana, where he created paintings of the Apsáalooke Indians and produced some of the finest oils delineating their way of life which he knew was quickly disappearing.
Sharp was born in Bridgeport, Ohio, and enrolled in the Cincinnati Art Institute when he was 14 years old. It was at the Institute that he met Addie Byram who was to become his first wife. Byram was devoted to Sharp, who was deaf since childhood.
Sharp traveled to Europe and studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp and later enrolled at the Royal Academy, Munich and the Académie Julian in Paris, where he was trained in the classical arts. He exhibited three paintings at the prestigious Paris Salon in 1895. His art experience in Europe would be instrumental in the success he received later in his career. In 1892 he traveled to Ohkay Owingeh (San Juan Pueblo) to see the San Geronimo ceremonies and continued on to Taos, New Mexico. The West was also significant in Sharp’s career as he was influenced by both the landscape and the culture.
The connection between Sharp’s years living on the Crow Reservation and The Brinton Museum’s relationship with the Indian Nations of this region makes this donation of art all the more relevant to the institution’s holdings of Western and American Indian art, the press release stated.
Sharp’s painting, “Stringing Winter Corn – Taos – Firelight and Daylight” joins two other paintings in the collection, “Remembering Past Deeds, 1915” and “Winter Camp, Bighorn Mountains, ca. 1904,” both on display in the Ted and Katie Meredith Gallery of Western Art.