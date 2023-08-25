BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum presents its fifth Artists in Residence exhibition featuring eight artists who were invited to participate in residencies in 2022.
Each year, The Brinton Museum reaches out to accomplished artists who excel in the visual arts for up to two-week residencies. The purpose of the residency is to offer artists a unique opportunity to create art inspired by the history and culture of the area.
The culmination of the artists’ residencies is a group exhibit the following year including art that has been created in the studio from the residency experience.
The 2023 Artists in Residence show includes William (Bill) Alther from Denver, Colorado; Karen Bondarchuk from Kalamazoo, Michigan; Don Demers from Eliot, Maine; Jacqueline Jones rom East Hampton, Connecticut; Anton Nowels from Phoenix, Arizona; Stephanie Rose from Powell; John Taft from Longmont, Colorado; and Michele Usibelli from Woodway, Washington.
The Artists in Residence exhibition opens in the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery Sept. 9 and continues through Oct. 15. Tom and Lisa Thompson originated The Brinton Museum residencies program and provide housing for the artists during their stay.
The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.