BIG HORN — Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, The Brinton Museum has changed The Brinton 101 reception scheduled for Nov. 7 into an all-day open house.
Artwork in a variety of media and genres will be on display in the S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery and the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery beginning 10 a.m. Nov. 7 through Dec. 21. Visitors are welcome to view the show during museum hours, Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Working in a small format, artists were invited to submit up to three pieces each with two-dimensional works not to exceed 8 inches by 10 inches and sculptures not to go beyond a size format of 12 inches by 8 inches by 10 inches, or smaller.
Visit The Brinton Museum’s website for information about the artists and retail prices on art in the exhibit.