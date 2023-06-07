The Brinton Museum stock
Courtesy photo | Brinton Museum

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum presents “amaakuúko: Creativity Among 8 Generations – Ben Pease,” opening in the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery June 10. 

Theexhibition, originated by award-winning indigenous artist Ben Pease (Apsáalooke/Tsétsêhéstâhese, Crow/Northern Cheyenne), celebrates the multigenerational creativity within one Apsáalooke family, showcasing the artworks of Ben Pease V alongside the artistic journey of eight generations of his Apsáalooke ancestors, relatives and children.

