BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum presents “amaakuúko: Creativity Among 8 Generations – Ben Pease,” opening in the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery June 10.
Theexhibition, originated by award-winning indigenous artist Ben Pease (Apsáalooke/Tsétsêhéstâhese, Crow/Northern Cheyenne), celebrates the multigenerational creativity within one Apsáalooke family, showcasing the artworks of Ben Pease V alongside the artistic journey of eight generations of his Apsáalooke ancestors, relatives and children.
This installation emphasizes the importance of place, cultural heritage, history and exchange in shaping the family’s enduring creative spirit, according to a press release from The Brinton Museum. The show delves into the family’s connections with local institutions and dude ranches, significantly contributing to cultural exchange and promoting their traditional and contemporary arts and crafts. With this celebration of Pease’s family’s artistic heritage, he invites audiences to explore the intergenerational connections that enrich the cultural fabric of the Apsáalooke community and contribute to the broader human experience. The exhibit offers a unique glimpse into the art, history and creativity of the Apsáalooke people.
The Brinton Museum’s Land Acknowledgment Statement recognizes the ancestry of the Plains Indian Peoples who still consider this land to be sacred.
“The Brinton Museum stands upon the original lands of the Apsáalooke, Cheyenne, both Tsitsistas and So’taeo’a, Lakota and Arapaho People. These indigenous nations continue to retain their intimate relationship to these lands in their traditions, recollections, prayers and in the offering of their traditional sacred ceremonies. They hold fast to their traditional belief that they are holy nations, their land sacred. Thus The Brinton Museum expresses acknowledgment of the original Apsáalooke, Tsitsistas and So’taeo’o, Lakota and Arapaho occupation of the land on which this museum stands. At the same time the museum expresses its commitment to witness to the sacral nature of the cultures and beliefs of the Native Nations whose art and other creations are exhibited and protected by the museum.”
The Brinton Museum will host an artist reception with Ben Pease June 10 from 2-4 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.
“amaakuúko: Creativity Among 8 Generations – Ben Pease continues through Sept. 4.”