BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum recently opened its 18th Illustrator Show, featuring original picture book illustrations by nationally-known, award-winning painter and printmaker Theodore Waddell from Hailey, Idaho.
Waddell studied art at the Brooklyn Museum Art School in Brooklyn, New York. He received a bachelor's degree from Eastern Montana College and in 1968 received a Master of Fine Arts Degree in sculpture and printmaking from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. He was born in Billings, Montana, and spent his childhood in nearby Laurel, Montana. Waddell is represented in numerous private and public collections including the Denver Museum of Art, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Booth Museum of Western Art and the National Museum of Wildlife Art, among others.
The Brinton Museum’s 18th Illustrator Show features 28 of Waddell’s original illustrations from four of his children’s books including works from his popular Tucker the Bernese Mountain Dog series, as well as a selection of illustrations from his 2015 book Memories of Childhood. Writer Lynn Campion collaborates with Ted in creating Tucker’s fun-filled adventures.
The Brinton Museum’s Illustrator Shows, from 2003 forward, target a young audience with schools encouraged to schedule docent-guided tours throughout the duration of the exhibit. Artist Theodore Waddell will be in residence at The Brinton Museum March 6-8 to conduct tours and talk with students about art, illustration and the process of creating and publishing children’s books. These educational programs have been successful in reaching out to thousands of students in the Sheridan County area, and beyond. Contact Museum Educator Will Lopez at wlopez@thebrintonmuseum.org to schedule a tour.
A reception for the artist takes place March 7, from 5-7 p.m. Waddell will be available for a book signing hosted by the museum store.