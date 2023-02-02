01-31-23 PEOPLE brinton illustrator showweb.jpg
Theodore Waddell's "Berner III" is on display at The Brinton Museum for the Illustrator Show.

 Courtesy photo | The Brinton Museum

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum recently opened its 18th Illustrator Show, featuring original picture book illustrations by nationally-known, award-winning painter and printmaker Theodore Waddell from Hailey, Idaho.

Waddell studied art at the Brooklyn Museum Art School in Brooklyn, New York. He received a bachelor's degree from Eastern Montana College and in 1968 received a Master of Fine Arts Degree in sculpture and printmaking from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. He was born in Billings, Montana, and spent his childhood in nearby Laurel, Montana. Waddell is represented in numerous private and public collections including the Denver Museum of Art, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Booth Museum of Western Art and the National Museum of Wildlife Art, among others.

