BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum plays host to two new exhibits, "Small Expressions" and "Bravery, Beauty and Sacred Power: The Cheyenne, Crow, Lakota and Blackfeet Portraits of Edward S. Curtis."
"Small Expressions" is a juried show of fiber arts originated by Handweavers Guild of America, Inc. The show comprises small scale works in a variety of creative materials and techniques by more than 30 artists. Additional pieces by local members of Creative Fiber Guild in Sheridan are included in the gallery.
"Bravery, Beauty and Sacred Power: The Cheyenne, Crow, Lakota and Blackfeet Portraits of Edward S. Curtis" exhibits photogravures from the North American Indian folios. World-renowned for his photography, Curtis (1868-1952) spent more than 30 years documenting a people's way of life that was quickly disappearing, according to the press release announcing the exhibit.
The selection of more than 70 photogravures is on special loan from the Foundation for the Preservation of American Indian Art and Culture and continues through July 4.
Both exhibits open March 13 and remain available for viewing free of charge for patrons. The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.