BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum again presents “The Brinton 101," its well-liked small works show featuring more than 100 talented artists from throughout the U.S.
Artwork in a variety of media and genres will be on display in the S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery and the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery beginning Nov. 7 through Dec. 21.
Working in a small format, artists were invited to submit up to three pieces each with two-dimensional works not to exceed 8 inches by 10 inches and sculptures not to go beyond a size format of 12 inches by 8 inches by 10 inches, or smaller. “The Brinton 101” show remains popular with collectors and patrons for its affordability and quality of art.
“The Brinton’s small works exhibit offers persons an opportunity to purchase art by well-known and nationally recognized artists in a price range that is more easily affordable,” said The Brinton Curator of Exhibitions Barbara McNab. “The diversity of art gets better each year with the bar getting higher with each show.”
A reception for the artists is scheduled for Nov. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit The Brinton Museum’s website for information about the artists and retail prices on art in the exhibit.