BIG HORN — According to Ellie Martin, “Art can help us broaden and understand the world we live in."
That’s what The Brinton Museum’s Summer Art Camp organizers hope to accomplish next week. Combining the rich complexity of art and sharpening skills of observation and experimentation, campers will model with clay to create 3D sculptures, practice the art of lithographic printmaking and make a pop-up book of the Bighorn Mountains.
For the fourth year now, the art camp hopes to inspire lifelong art learners, said Barbara McNabb, curator of exhibitions and museum education at The Brinton Museum.
“It makes an impression on them that stays with them their whole lives,” she said. “They always go home with something spectacular in the end.”
The art camp consists of three modules, one for each day of the camp. Each of the modules is uniquely designed by the instructors. They include “Exploring Sculpture” with Ellie Martin, “Lithographic Printmaking with Polyester Plates” with Jim Jereb and “Pop-up Paper Mountain Book” with Carrie Ida Edinger. Campers have an opportunity to work with artistic experts in the field and art instructors one-on-one, Martin said, which is a special experience in understanding the craft of art.
The art camp provides an experience that is different from what is offered in a traditional classroom by moving away from figure drawing by combining different techniques and mediums. The camp seeks to enrich art through history and nature in the “Pop-Up Paper Mountain Book” module.
Art is informed by history, playing into many elements of the pop-up book. Campers will explore the history of the Bighorn Mountains, Little Goose Canyon and Little Goose Creek. Edinger said she wishes to encourage campers to look at the world around them in more detail and to look at the history. The Brinton Museum is at the foothills of a beautiful environment, and it doesn’t get lovelier, McNabb said, which is a perfect place for the campers to work on their books.
Beyond history, art is also found in the sciences. Art as a core curriculum deepens the understanding of the sciences and makes everything work better. In STEM fields, art helps with visualization and parallels the scientific process through the process of observation, experimentation and a final product to learn and grow from, Edinger said. Art and science are interrelated and cannot be separated.
“There’s so much art can do to broaden and understand the world we live in,” Martin said. “Art is about navigating the world and teaches us to be better human beings, be better to one another and to live better on this planet we share.”
The Brinton Museum’s Summer Art Camp organizers said they hope to show campers art is fun, comes in many forms and helps build a lifelong appreciation of the craft.
The camp runs July 27-29 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. and costs $150 per child for all three days. Lunch will be provided.
Space and scholarships are still available. For more information, see TheBrintonMuseum.org.