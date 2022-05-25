BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will begin its summer hours beginning May 31.
The museum, located at the base of the Bighorn Mountains, will be open daily from May 31 through Labor Day from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is free courtesy of First Interstate Bank and tours are available.
Current exhibits include "Master Leather Carving from North America and Japan — Design and Cultural Influences," which will remain on display through Sept. 5.
Beginning June 1, "Local Views" featuring watercolors from Joel Ostlind will also be on display.
For additional information and events, see thebrintonmuseum.org.