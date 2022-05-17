BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum in Big Horn will present Master Leather Carving from North American and Japan: Design and Cultural Influences, on exhibit in the Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Building’s Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery.
The cross-cultural exhibition includes the best of the best leather artisans in the field from North America and Japan. The geneses of this show started several years ago as the vision of Brinton Museum resident master leather worker and artist, James F. Jackson of Sheridan.
Jackson is a recipient of the highly prestigious 2019 National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship Award, 2019 Wyoming Governor’s Arts Award and the Al Stohlman Achievement in Leather Craft Award. Jackson envisioned an exhibit showcasing exceptionally talented craftsmen in the leather trade from distinctly different cultures.
“This exhibition offers an opportunity to compare a variety of floral carving techniques, design and stylistic preferences by talented and highly respected leather artisans,” Jackson said.
“The diversity of the carving on display is a fresh and delightful look at this traditional art from and its intriguing evolution.”
The Brinton Museum’s exhibition comprises 25 carved leather wall panels and a wide diversity of 3D works that highlight traditional carving and the cross-cultural influences of Sheridan Style carving on Japanese leather artisans. Included is American and Japanese contemporary work of intricately composed designs. Pieces range from hand bags, vases and a pair of Western boots to a Western table lamp, mandolin case and more.
Saddles by award-winning saddle makers from North America represent a longstanding tradition of elegantly tooled saddles related to the still-alive-today vibrant cowboy culture of the American West.
An illustrated catalog with an introductory essay by Jackson is published in English and Japanese to accompany the event.
The show will remain on display at The Brinton Museum through Sept. 5.