BIG HORN — Lakotan artist Angela Babby (Oglala Sioux Tribe) will be featured in the exhibit "Vitreous Visions: The Glass Art of Angela Babby," opening Sept. 3.
This represents the first time Babby is featured in a one-person show at The Brinton. Babby has previously exhibited in a series of group shows originated by the Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies including "Articles of a Treaty."
Babby described the process of creating her glass art as cycles of three different mediums: stained glass, vitreous enameling and tile work. She said her Lakota ancestry and the mysterious nature of glass inspires her fascination with making art.
Babby is included among other artists represented in the color-illustrated, 191-page book, "Clearly Indigenous — Native Visions Reimagined in Glass," written by Letitia Chambers, about the history of American Indian glass art. Chambers describes the movement as having emerged in the 1970s with the coming together of contemporary Native American art and the rise of the studio glass movement.
An artists’ reception to meet the Artists in Residence, Richard Red Owl, Roger Broer and Babby will take place Sept. 10 from 5-7 p.m. The reception is offered free and open to the public.