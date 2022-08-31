The Brinton Museum stock
Courtesy photo | Brinton Museum

BIG HORN — Lakotan artist Angela Babby (Oglala Sioux Tribe) will be featured in the exhibit "Vitreous Visions: The Glass Art of Angela Babby," opening Sept. 3.

This represents the first time Babby is featured in a one-person show at The Brinton. Babby has previously exhibited in a series of group shows originated by the Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies including "Articles of a Treaty."

