BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will feature a new exhibit, “Kent McCain — Classical Realism,” opening in the S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery Oct. 23.
Kent McCain was an individual with a diverse background in the arts, social services, theology and philosophy. He earned a master’s in theology, lived in Kathmandu Valley and in the Himalayas of Eastern Nepal, and traveled the world. His first love, however, was always art.
In 1988, at the age of 43, he began drawing. The following year he was painting in oils and it was within the next several years that his work as a classical realist painter was recognized as a serious body of work. His favorite subjects included still lifes, portraits, birds and architecture.
The Brinton’s show includes more than 30 oils.
For more information, see thebrintonmuseum.org.