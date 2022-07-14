BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum presents its eighth iteration of Bighorn Rendezvous with an exhibit of art opening to the public that began July 9, followed by a quickdraw and art auction set for Aug. 27.
This year's Bighorn Rendezvous Exhibit features art by 13 award-winning artists who will also participate in a quickdraw on the museum grounds on Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Artists include: Jake Gaedtke (Bozeman, Montana), T.D. Kelsey (Cody, Wyoming), Robert Martinez, (Riverton, Wyoming), Julie Oriet (Cody, Wyoming), John Potter (Red Lodge, Montana), Stephanie Rose (Powell, Wyoming), Chessney Sevier (Buffalo, Wyoming), Kathryn Mapes Turner (Jackson, Wyoming), Skip Whitcomb (Fort, Collins, Colorado), Michele Usibelli (Woodway, Washington), Paul Waldum (Livinston, Montana), Dan Young (Silt, Colorado) and John Taft (Longmont, Colorado).
For additional information, see thebrintonmuseum.org.