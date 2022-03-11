SHERIDAN — The Brinton Museum will host award-winning fine artist Greg Newbold for an artist reception and book signing March 17 from 4:30-6 p.m.
The 17th Illustrator Show at The Brinton features original picture book illustrations byNewbold, a Society of Illustrators member. He, in collaboration with his wife, Amy, have written and illustrated three children’s storybooks together.
The reception and book signing is free and open to the public.
For more information, see thebrintonmuseum.org. The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.