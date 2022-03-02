BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will host an evening with Tris Munsick March 3 from 7-9 p.m.
The singer songwriter will present an evening of music and storytelling, with the show beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Tickets for the show cost $26.50 per person. Tickets that include dinner at the Brinton Bistro have sold out. A 10% discount will be offered to museum members.
Doors for the show will open at 6:45 p.m. and a cash bar will be available.
For more information or to buy tickets, see thebrintonmuseum.org.