BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will host its first "Fall Into Art" program, featuring American artist Marie Dorothy Dolph, Sept. 22 from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Dolph was a landscape painter who was one of the first commercially successful female artists in her adopted state of Wyoming. Dolph was born in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and relocated to Wyoming when she married Royal Jay Dolph in 1913. They homesteaded at Cassa on the Platte River not far from present day Glendo, and in 1921 moved to Casper. They moved once more on a homestead west of Casper, about 2 miles from Goose Egg Ranch.