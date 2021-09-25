SHERIDAN — The Brinton Museum will host a "Fall into Nature" program Sept. 30 from 6-8 p.m.
Ned Batchelder will offer a presentation on hummingbird research being conducted along the Bighorn Mountains. Batchelder and his wife, Gigi, have been conducting research from Dayton to Buffalo focusing on migration and breeding in order to determine and update range maps for the western United States.
Batchelder will discuss the duo's findings on local population densities and longevity, as well.
Tickets to the event are $15 per person and include a hummingbird-themed cocktail and treats from the Brinton Bistro. A cash bar will also be available.
For additional information, see thebrintonmuseum.org.