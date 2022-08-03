BIG HORN — Griff Durham will offer a presentation on the California origins of the stock saddle Aug. 7 from 3-4 p.m.
Durham will explore the widely held myth that saddle makers on the Plains copied the Hope/Texas saddles ridden north by Texas drovers in the 1860s and 70s. He will provide evidence that saddlers in Pueblo, Denver, Cheyenne and Miles City copied patterns that originated in California, and that the features of the California saddle like Samstag rigging, large square skirts and saddle string construction were copied by Texas saddlers in the '70s and '80s.