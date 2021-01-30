BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will host its 16th Illustrator Show, featuring art from the first 15 years. This exhibit will be on display in the S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery beginning Feb. 14 through March 7.
Featured are original storybook illustrations, watercolors, paintings and pencil sketches by award-winning artists and nationally known illustrators who were invited as featured artists for The Brinton’s Illustrator Shows.
The concept of the Illustrator Show series of exhibitions evolved out of a desire to expand the institution’s educational outreach by introducing students from the area to the fascinating world of art and children’s storybook illustration. As part of the Illustrator Show’s program, each featured artist was encouraged to be in residence at The Brinton to meet and talk with students of all ages, and also present a gallery talk to the public.
School tours of the Illustrator Shows have been given to students, kindergarten through 12th grade, from Sheridan and Johnson counties as well as Wyola Public School and St. Labre Indian Catholic Academy in Montana.
“It’s terrific to see the interaction between the various artists and the students,” said Barbara McNab, The Brinton Museum’s curator of exhibitions. “Listening to everyone’s questions, 'How?' 'Why?' and 'What?' is magical. I love to see those hands up in the air — 'Call on me! Call on me!' It’s hard to tell who is having the better time, the artists or the school tours. It’s a marvelous way to learn about art.”
The Brinton provides color markers and a drawing pad for demo sketches. It’s not uncommon for each class to leave with an original sketch as a gift to the school. Henry A. Coffeen Elementary in Sheridan boasts a suite of framed illustrator art on display in its school library; it’s become a tradition.
School tours for the 2020 exhibit, which featured storybook illustrations by the award-winning painter Theodore Waddell, had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of on-site visits to The Brinton, the museum’s curatorial staff developed a variety of online programs for children who were attending classes virtually from home. It’s hoped that docent guided tours of the "Illustrator Show — A Look Back at the First 15 Years" = will resume in February.