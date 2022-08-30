BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will host an exhibition entitled "Last of the Lakota Dream Catchers: The Art of Roger Broer and Richard Red Owl."
The exhibit will be on display Sept. 2 through Oct. 30.
Contemporary American Indian artist Richard Red Owl was born in 1940 on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. He is a member of the Oglala Sioux Nation and is self-taught as an artist, painter and drum maker.
Lakota artist Roger Broer, born in 1945, lives and works in Hill City, South Dakota. Broer prefers a “modified form of monotype using oil paints” to create richly stylized images portraying human figures.
According to officials with The Brinton Museum, both artists’ works convey an intensive introspective creativity while also focusing on harmony of race.
Broer and Red Owl are represented in numerous private and public collections and are the recipients of several prestigious awards. They have exhibited their art nationally, and Broer abroad as well. They are among the nine original members of the Dream Catchers Artist Guild founded in 1983.
Broer and Red Owl will be at The Brinton Museum on Sept. 8 to present a gallery talk at 6:30 p.m.
An artists’ reception to meet the artists in residence, Red Owl, Broer and Angela Babby will take place Sept. 10, from 5-7 p.m. This reception is offered free and open to the public.