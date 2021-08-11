BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will host two events in conjunction with Celebrate the Arts on Aug. 21.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., artists will create pieces on the grounds of the museum while attendees watch, visit the museum store and exhibits and hike nature trails. This portion of the day is free and open to the public.
Beginning at 5 p.m., The Brinton’s annual gala dinner will begin. It will feature cocktails, dinner, music by the Ramblin’ Rangers, live and silent auctions. This portion of the event is for ticket-holders only, and tickets have been sold out.
The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.