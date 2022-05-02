BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will present "Spirits of the West: Bill Reid Retrospective," an exhibition of western-themed paintings and color-stained wood reliefs, opening in the S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery.
Artwork in this show comprises works outside the mainstream representing self-taught artist Bill Reid’s artistic vision of the American West, imagined and real. Once a truck driver for Western Auto Distribution Center in Temple, Texas, he spent countless hours driving an 18-wheeler across the broad Texas landscape and beyond. It was during this time on the road that he made small watercolors and drawings. These pieces later turned into narrative paintings and also highly-finished stained wood carvings depicting cowboys, cattle and bandits, all representing a nostalgic view of the American West.
The Brinton Museum’s show comprises more than 30 works.
"Spirits of the American West: Bill Reid Retrospective" will remain on display through May 30. A reception to meet the artist will take place May 6 from 5-7 p.m. Admission to the exhibit and the reception is free and open to the public.