BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will host multi-instrumentalists and singer-songwriters Darrell Scott, Woody Platt and Shannon Whitworth for a concert July 9 beginning at 7 p.m.
The Brinton Bistro and Stoked Wyoming Pizza will be serving food and beverages, including beer, wine and hard seltzers.
All proceeds from the event will benefit The Brinton Museum.
Tickets for the show cost $25 per person for general admission and $10 for children. Those interested may also purchase a party pack, which includes two drinks and one meal for $65.
For additional information, see thebrintonmuseum.org.