BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will host Town Mountain with special guests Woody and Friends for a summer concert July 8.
Doors for the show will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The Brinton Bistro food truck and Stoked Woodfire Pizza will have food available for purchase. Soda, water, beer, wine and spirits will also be available for purchase.
Tickets for the show cost $25 per adult for general admission or $10 for children ages 10 and older. Children younger than 10 may attend for free. Brinton members will receive a 10% discount. In addition to individual tickets, a $65 party pack is available. The party pack includes general admission, two drink tickets and dinner from a food truck on site.