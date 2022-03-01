BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will present “The Artwork of Ludmila Dranchak” exhibit, opening in the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery March 7.
This represents the first time a retrospective from this artist’s portfolio is on display at The Brinton.
Ludmila was born in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, to Nicholas and Milada Dranchak, refugees from the Communist takeover of Czechoslovakia and relocated there by the United Nations, in 1948.
Later, the family emigrated to the United States when Ludmila Dranchak was 11 years old.
As a high school junior in 1967, the National Science Foundation’s Junior Science program brought young Dranchak to Laramie. It was in 1970 that she changed her studies from science to art and Spanish.
In 1972 she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts and also a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and received a Master in Fine Arts three years later.
Because employment in the field of science was, at that time, limited for women, she decided to pursue her passion of art and do something she really loved. Having read a book about the artist Picasso, Dranchak became interested in lithography. That curiosity led her into other disciplines of printmaking including etching, screen printing, linoleum cuts and monotypes of which she became proficient.
“Ludmila Dranchak was a friend, teacher and mentor to many,” said Master Printmaker Jim Jereb from Laramie. “Full of warmth and spirit her personality, so closely linked to that artistic identity, provided a connection to her poetic expression.”
The Brinton Museum’s exhibit comprises more than 50 works of her still life pieces, figurative pieces and more, selected from more than 350 pieces in the museum’s permanent collection.
“The Artwork of Ludmila Dranchak” is on display in the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery through May 2.