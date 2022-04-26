BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will host an artist reception for Carrie Ida Edinger April 29 from 5-6 p.m.
Work by Edinger, inspired by nonnative and invasive species of Wyoming, will be on display in the Northern Trust Gallery at the museum April 29 through May 30.
“I have expanded upon the traditional cut-paper silhouette portrait with contemporary elements such as subtle cut-out features,” Edinger said of her work. “The historic silhouette style originates from the Victorian period and is also known as shadow portraits. These species are considered to be casting a shadow upon their non-native Wyoming environment while trying to meet their survival needs. Among this collection, what was explored was the type of species as well as the scale of the complex narrative between their transition of habitats.”
The reception is free and open to the public.
For more information see thebrintonmuseum.org. The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.