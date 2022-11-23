SHERIDAN — Traveling to the Bighorn National Forest to cut down a Christmas tree is a tradition for many. The experience provides a plethora of family bonding experiences along with the satisfaction of trudging through the snow to retrieve the trophy, Krysta Roush and Allen Wallborn said.

Before one can cut down a tree, harvesters must purchase a permit. In total, the Bighorn National Forest sold 1,293 permits in 2020, generally starting mid-October. This year, permit sales started Oct. 13. BNF Public Affairs Officer Sara Evans Kirol reiterated the importance of making sure the permit matches the forest where one is cutting down the tree. Each permit is good for a 10-foot tree. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

