SHERIDAN — Traveling to the Bighorn National Forest to cut down a Christmas tree is a tradition for many. The experience provides a plethora of family bonding experiences along with the satisfaction of trudging through the snow to retrieve the trophy, Krysta Roush and Allen Wallborn said.
Before one can cut down a tree, harvesters must purchase a permit. In total, the Bighorn National Forest sold 1,293 permits in 2020, generally starting mid-October. This year, permit sales started Oct. 13. BNF Public Affairs Officer Sara Evans Kirol reiterated the importance of making sure the permit matches the forest where one is cutting down the tree. Each permit is good for a 10-foot tree.
Another method to getting a Christmas tree is applying for the Every Kid Outdoors pass, which is open to all fourth-graders. To get a pass, see everykidoutdoors.gov.
In office, the permit sells for $8; however, online, there is an added $2.50 service fee. See recreation.gov to buy a permit online, view maps of cutting areas, learn more about the types of trees to cut down and find various safety as well as planning tips. Once paid for, buyers will be provided with a copy of the rules for harvesting trees, including harvesting trees 100 feet from a highway and 300 feet from ranger stations, cabins and lodges.
Trees can also not be cut from developed recreation sites and the USFS asks individuals not to cut down limber pine. This species is suffering from a disease, causing a lack of population and is categorized by its cylindrical pale red to yellowish-red cones.
“We recommend people park completely off the road and walk to their destination,” Kirol said. “Also keep in mind that we do not plow many roads up on the mountain. We also ask that you cut your stumps less than 6 inches high and do not top your trees.”
Kirol said she highly recommends individuals remove their trees from meadows. The USFS has been working toward targeting those areas for conifer encroachment work by removing conifers that have taken over aspen trees in meadows.
With the permit, people can also collect bows from the lowest branches of a standing tree, totaling around 10 branches. No more than 75% of the tree can be taken to make wreaths.
With battling the elements to gain the perfect tree, many hysterical and heartwarming memories arise, as evident in the following shared memories.
Snowshoeing and snacks
The Sheridan Press: When did you first start cutting down your own Christmas trees?
Melanie Araas: I think our first time as a family was 2009.
TSP: What are your memories surrounding that tradition?
MA: The first time we went was with the YMCA at Camp Roberts. They had an event where they had snacks and hot chocolate in their lodge and you could go cut a tree from there. Another year we took the kids, who were pretty small, and got them snowshoes to go get the tree.
Little kids in snowshoes are enough of a fiasco, then add in that we went way too far to get the tree. Our youngest got tired, so he had to ride in the sled that we had brought to haul the tree in, and my husband had to carry the tree, or drag, all the way back to the car.
After that, we stayed a bit closer to the road.
Every year is different, which is what I like so much about it. We have gone when it was snowing heavily and cold to times when it was warm enough with less snow to drive in further and have a fire and roast hot dogs and marshmallows.
Our typical tradition is to go cut the tree and then stop for lunch and hot chocolate at Arrowhead Lodge. We always go the day after Thanksgiving or that weekend, and it is my favorite holiday tradition and the one tradition that I don't want to miss out on. We have several photos with different families that have been in town for Thanksgiving that have joined us for it, so that is really memorable too.
Making history
TSP: What is your most prominent memory tied to cutting down your own Christmas tree?
Suzie Hills: This happened in the late '90s when I was a teacher at Sheridan High School. We always put on these dinners and we were told to find a perfect tree to put up during the holiday season for the dinner. My late husband and I went on the mountain in Tie Flume and found a tree that was not as huge compared to the others. At the time, the snow was 2 feet deep.
We cut down the tree and it would not budge when we tried to pull it. Instead, we found six snowmobilers to bring the tree back to the trailer. When back in Sheridan, we could barely get it in the door of SHS. It did not look that big in the forest.
With its enormous size, we did not have a tree stand large enough for it, so we had to construct our own tree stand around it. We also attached the tree to the ceiling to keep it upright; the janitor was going to kill us.
Sue Henry, the person that told us to get the tree, was very happy in the end. It was a very funny and crazy experience. This was, by far, the tallest tree in SHS to date.
