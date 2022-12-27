12-17-22 FoodGroup04web.jpg
Buy Now

Formerly the Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns ReStore, the facility on Crook Street in Sheridan, pictured Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, will soon house The Food Group.

 Austin Akers | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — While organizations like The Food Group have worked to reduce childhood hunger in Sheridan for years by providing food bags for local students, the group recently enhanced its strategy by donating equipment — a Charlie Cart — that will allow students to learn to cook at SCSD2.

According to Arin Waddell, one of the founding members of The Food Group, the idea of teaching children to cook began years ago during conversations with then Sheridan County School District 2 employee Mitch Craft. Craft complimented The Food Group for its work, but called it “a beautiful bandaid.”

Tags

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

Recommended for you