SHERIDAN — While organizations like The Food Group have worked to reduce childhood hunger in Sheridan for years by providing food bags for local students, the group recently enhanced its strategy by donating equipment — a Charlie Cart — that will allow students to learn to cook at SCSD2.
According to Arin Waddell, one of the founding members of The Food Group, the idea of teaching children to cook began years ago during conversations with then Sheridan County School District 2 employee Mitch Craft. Craft complimented The Food Group for its work, but called it “a beautiful bandaid.”
“It isn’t systemic change,” Waddell said of the food bags provided each week. “The Charlie Cart is basically a mobile kitchen. It came out of this concept of teaching kids from The Food Group how to cook, how to use the meals they’re given and how to address the issue of child hunger ‘upstream.’ And it came out of conversations with Mitch about building in sustainability and resiliency that allows kids to benefit.”
SCSD2 now has two Charlie Carts, one recently donated at a cost of nearly $15,000 by The Food Group.
Meadowlark Elementary School introduced the Charlie Cart in its after-school program in September and utilized the equipment for nine weeks. The cart will be shared across the district for up to nine weeks at a time.
The Charlie Cart is a mobile kitchen with all the tools, components and curriculum necessary to make healthy, age-appropriate and educational meals.
Becki Butterfield utilized the equipment in after-school programs with fourth- and fifth-graders once per week for nine weeks at Meadowlark. According to principal Jennifer Black, the group made recipes ranging from yogurt parfaits with baked granola to spring rolls packed with fresh vegetables.
“The students were introduced to new foods and explored the cultures and process of the ingredients,” Black said.
The elementary school principal added children not only gained exposure to new foods, they also integrated math, close reading, social studies, science and teamwork as they worked through each recipe in small groups.
“The students had to read and reread the recipes as they worked through each step,” Black said. “They had to use fractions and several units of measurement in order to be successful with the recipes, as you know it can be challenging.
“The students worked together in a unique way to delegate, problem solve, discuss and work together through the cooking,” Black continued. “They had to demonstrate high levels of communication with their team in a short amount of time to reach the time goal within the hour. The focus and determination displayed in the Charlie Cart was incredible!”
Students also learned personal care and hygiene, how to communicate and how to utilize sharp tools and equipment properly while under supervision.
“All of these tools take effort and knowledge to use correctly. No bandaids were used the entire session,” Black said.
Waddell said The Food Group was thrilled to see the initiative move forward, and noted public-private partnerships often create positive results and allow communities to operate in a nimble manner when seeking to address challenges.
While The Food Group will continue providing meals for children across the county, both through weekend food bags and Little Free Pantries, Waddell said she’s excited to see the impact the Charlie Carts can have on building independence and life skills for local children.