Healthy food stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — The Food Group scheduled summer activities for youth. 

Starting June 7, summer weekly food pick ups will be available in the foyers of Meadowlark, Woodland, Sagebrush, Highland Park and Coffeen elementary schools, Sheridan Junior High and Sheridan High schools and The Food Group every Wednesday and Thursday fro 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

