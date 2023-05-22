SHERIDAN — The Food Group scheduled summer activities for youth.
Starting June 7, summer weekly food pick ups will be available in the foyers of Meadowlark, Woodland, Sagebrush, Highland Park and Coffeen elementary schools, Sheridan Junior High and Sheridan High schools and The Food Group every Wednesday and Thursday fro 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Beginning June 8, summer weekly food will be available in the foyer of Tongue River Valley Community Center's Ranchester and Dayton locations Thursdays by 11:30 a.m.
From June 12 through July 28, The Food Group will host Books and a Bite from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Listen to a story while enjoying a healthy snack.
From June 14 through Aug. 9, The Food Group will host neighborhood pop up summer camps every Wednesday at North Heights Park from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Participate in fun activities and enjoy a healthy snack.
All activities are free and open to the public. For more information, contact The Food Group at 307-763-0850 or email thefoodgroupwy@gmail.com.