SHERIDAN — On Tuesday, The Food Group staff and volunteers accepted half of a $50,000 commitment in funding from The Ramaco Foundation, the charitable arm of Ramaco Resources, Inc. and Ramaco Carbon
The foundation presented $25,000 to The Food Group Tuesday and will present another $25,000 to the nonprofit in 2023.
“No child should have to go hungry in Sheridan,” said Randall Atkins, chair and CEO of Ramaco. “At Ramaco, we want to support organizations that are making a real impact on the areas where our staff live and work. The Food Group is an essential resource in Sheridan County, and we are proud to support their extremely valuable work.”