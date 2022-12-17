SHERIDAN — It started in the basements of people’s homes and the Sheridan Senior Center, now known as The Hub on Smith.
Then it grew enough to move operations into St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Volunteers packed boxes of food in those places and the backs of grocery stores around Sheridan until moving into its current space on Broadway Street in 2018. Now, what the community now knows as The Food Group will triple is space for operations as it moves from its current 1,800-square-foot building to the former Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns ReStore, which spans 4,775 square feet.
The additional space is much needed, as volunteers quickly loaded and unloaded boxes of food in the wintry conditions outside of the space at 305 Broadway St. Tuesday, as inside every space was filled with boxes, storage shelves and volunteers bustling about helping pack food and personal supply items for children around Sheridan County.
The operation started in its first year serving 110 children each week throughout Sheridan County. By fall the following school year, the number was up to 180, according to The Food Group website. Now, the nonprofit serves 400 children each week with the weekend food bags and an additional 400 students with other programs for a total of 800 children impacted weekly.
Current programs include weekend food bags for children, food pantries for teenagers around the county, home delivery, a literacy project and summer programs, including Book and a Bite at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library that feeds children lunch and Camp-in-a-Park that feeds local children directly in different neighborhoods.
While staff and volunteers have no plans to expand programs with the added space, the space will help streamline current processes in receiving, packing and sending out food to children.
“It’s nice because it has two garage doors, which will allow for delivery of the pallets and the food to happen at one end and then the assembly and go out the other door,” Board Chair Jennifer Heermann said.
In the current location, several storage shelves have been added to help provide more space, as coolers are stacked to the ceiling and little room is left throughout the facility for packing boxes of food.
“As you can see, we’ve gone up,” The Food Group Executive Director Keri McMeans said about storage in the Broadway Street facility.
The most notable aspect of the move for board members, Heermann said, was the transaction between two nonprofits. The move of the ReStore to its new space on Fort Road allowed Habitat to combine two locations into one, and the move for The Food Group means increased efficiency and flow for its operation.
“The purchase of the ReStore Habitat for Humanity building on Crook Street comes at a critical time in the growth of our nonprofit, and the powerful impact of The Food Group in Sheridan, Wyoming,” one of the founders and board member Arin Waddell said. “We have been and remain an organization that thoughtfully and deliberately responds to the needs of our most vulnerable children. This 12-year response has included an ever-increasing number of children (and families) served, new programs — like home deliveries, and pop-up camps in key neighborhoods — and hiring new staff.”
The small space doesn’t keep volunteers from working efficiently, though, as board vice chair David Peterson noted a common word around the facility is “nimble.”
“We use a word around here called nimble,” Peterson said. “And the new facility was about being nimble. The organization here is about being nimble. In everything we do, we have procedures and things in place. Absolutely. Yes. But it’s also that human element. Humans aren’t in a handbook anywhere. That’s what this crew does, is they adapt to everybody.”
Peterson said a stranger walking into the facility may not know who is in charge because everyone has a purpose, knows that purpose and works efficiently to meet the mission of the organization.
A date for moving facilities has not been set yet, Heermann said, as staff and volunteers need to make adjustments in the facility for their operations before transitioning over.
