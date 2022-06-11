SHERIDAN — The Food Group will begin its summer programs June 13.
Every Monday through Friday from 11-11:30 a.m., The Food Group will partner with the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library for Books and a Bite. Children of all ages can stop by the children's library for a story and a free sack lunch.
In addition, each Wednesday over the summer, The Food Group will offer a neighborhood pop-up summer camp at North Heights Park. The event will take place from 4:30-5:30 each Wednesday and will include fun activities and a healthy snack.
All of the activities are free and open to all children.
For additional information, contact The Food Group at 307-763-0850 or thefoodgroupwy@gmail.com.