SHERIDAN — The Food Group volunteers Don Winkelmann and Amy Wyatt pop around the entire organization, completing a little project here, delivering a small bag of food there. They make small checks on a little list, help little children eat.
All the little things completed by the two and their fellow volunteers, though, add up to big things in the Sheridan community.
This week, staff and board members with The Food Group honored Winkelmann and Wyatt for their exceptional work throughout 2020. Both fairly new to the organization, having only served around one year each, credit their success to anyone but themselves.
“It's a big operation that takes a lot of volunteers to make it all happen,” Wyatt said.
The Food Group nonprofit staff in Sheridan organize around 75 volunteers year-round to deliver food to schoolchildren through breakfasts, weekend take-home backpacks, home deliveries and now include literature through boon donations in packages. Volunteers collect, inventory, disperse, distribute and re-collect tubs throughout the schools and communities each week, even during the summer.
The organization sends out $18,000 in food items each month, translating to about 4,000 pounds of food each week, give or take a few pounds depending on the menu.
“We’ve never had to beg for volunteers, which is a huge blessing,” Program Coordinator Elizabeth Moore said. “Not everyone has that blessing.”
Each helping hand contributes to the cause in a productive way, and Moore said Winkelmann and Wyatt stood out because of their unwavering ability to see what needs to be completed before being instructed to do so.
“They just look for things that need to be done and do them, which is so nice from my end because things get busy at the office during the day a lot of times and I can’t necessarily stop to give someone else another task,” Moore said. “They’re good about seeing what needs to be done and taking care of it, and also making it better.”
Winkelmann and Wyatt explained systems they improved, like adding an aisle number system in the food pantry, similar to a grocery store, for easier location of items. In explaining tasks each complete, Winkelmann corrected himself from saying that a volunteer "just does" this or that to noting the significance of each member's contribution.
Overall, the two felt a deep sense of appreciation for all volunteers, noting that every little bit of help made a big difference.
“There are so many — I don't want to say small things — but there are so many things that when you add them all up end up being big things ” Wyatt said. “There are so many things that people come in and say, 'How can I help?' and Elizabeth and Keri have something for everyone's ability and age, willingness.”