SHERIDAN — The Foundation proudly announces Brianna Julien as this year’s recipient of the Cato Scholar Award, made possible with an endowment gift from the Wayland H. Cato, Jr. and Marion R. Cato Foundation.
Julien has been a team member at Sheridan Memorial Hospital since 2021 and currently works in the Transitional Care Unit as an admissions coordinator. Her long term career goal is to become a registered nurse at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Along with our Cato Scholarship Award, The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation awarded 25 additional nursing and clinical education scholarships for hospital staff members — those receiving scholarships applied through the annual process and work in various hospital departments and clinics. The educational endowment effort began in 2003 and continues to grow and evolve alongside the hospital’s mission “To serve our community with excellent patient-centered care.” These educational opportunity scholarships strengthen a culture of teamwork, safety and quality care across all hospital areas.
Scholarship funds are distributed annually through an application and interview process for hospital employees. Nursing leadership, along with Foundation representatives, review and select the recipients.
Including this year’s awards, The Foundation will have granted nearly $600,000 toward educational assistance to hospital staff members since 2003.
“We are extremely proud of our Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff and grateful to provide these opportunities for clinical staff to grow and develop in their roles,” Director of Donor Relations Ada Kirven said. “Our ability to assist in advancing their careers and invest in the hospital’s greatest asset — our people — is priceless.”
Awardees use granted funds for various educational opportunities such as associate, bachelor and graduate degrees at various colleges and universities, specialty area training for critical care and professional conferences.
This year’s nursing scholarships included programs at Sheridan College, the University of Wyoming, Post University and the University of Cincinnati.
The other scholarships awarded support specialty training for staff in departments such as women’s health labor and delivery, the transitional care unit, Wyoming Rehab, Welch Cancer Center, and the quality and safety department.
SMH Foundation’s Clinical Scholarship recipients for 2023-24 include Elizabeth Draznin, Josie Fagerland, Breanna Julian, Jennifer Keegan, Amanda Kirlin, Mira Manselle, Hanneah Passini, Kyla Rodriguez, Megan Roland, Jazz Scott, Grace Stump, Charlotte Walter, emergency department triage project, Katie Balthazor, Brooklynn Balius, Alaina Bergstrom, Kelley Boyd, Mary Cleveland, Jackie Ek, Morgan Elmer, Wesley Gosney, Brianna Julien, Brenna Richins, Yvette Romero, Mary Spomer and Piper Stevie.