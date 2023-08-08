08-08 PEOPLE the foundation scholarship winners 2023web.jpg
The 2023 Foundation scholarship recipients, pictured Tuesday, July 25, 2023, include, back row from left, Wesley Gosney, Breanna Julian, Megan Roland, Morgan Elmer, Josie Fagerland, and Elizabeth Draznin; front row, from left, Mary Cleveland, Brooklynn Balius, Grace Stump, Kelley Boyd, Brianna Julien and Jazz Scott.

 Courtesy photo | The Foundation

SHERIDAN — The Foundation proudly announces Brianna Julien as this year’s recipient of the Cato Scholar Award, made possible with an endowment gift from the Wayland H. Cato, Jr. and Marion R. Cato Foundation.

Julien has been a team member at Sheridan Memorial Hospital since 2021 and currently works in the Transitional Care Unit as an admissions coordinator. Her long term career goal is to become a registered nurse at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

