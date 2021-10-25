The Brinton Museum stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo | Brinton Museum

BIG HORN — "The Graveyard Shift," a new exhibition at The Brinton Museum, will open Oct. 30.

The show features works by 16 award-winning artists from Wyoming, Colorado, California and Wisconsin. The idea behind the show is directly related to the cemetery as a place of rest, one’s last repose and the interface between life and death.

Consequentially, artists were asked to submit pieces in keeping with a cemetery theme and the subject matter contained therein. Works in this show range in scale and artistic style from Loughridge’s charming woodblock print of a hillside graveyard in LaSauses to Keith Davis’ gelatin-silver prints of exquisite marble sculpture found in Monumental Cemetery of Staglieno, in Genoa, Italy.

A Halloween-themed reception to meet the artists will take place Oct. 31 from 5- 7 p.m. This event is offered free and open to the public. Costumes are encouraged.

For more information, see thebrintonmuseum.org. The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.

Recommended for you