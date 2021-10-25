BIG HORN — "The Graveyard Shift," a new exhibition at The Brinton Museum, will open Oct. 30.
The show features works by 16 award-winning artists from Wyoming, Colorado, California and Wisconsin. The idea behind the show is directly related to the cemetery as a place of rest, one’s last repose and the interface between life and death.
Consequentially, artists were asked to submit pieces in keeping with a cemetery theme and the subject matter contained therein. Works in this show range in scale and artistic style from Loughridge’s charming woodblock print of a hillside graveyard in LaSauses to Keith Davis’ gelatin-silver prints of exquisite marble sculpture found in Monumental Cemetery of Staglieno, in Genoa, Italy.
A Halloween-themed reception to meet the artists will take place Oct. 31 from 5- 7 p.m. This event is offered free and open to the public. Costumes are encouraged.
For more information, see thebrintonmuseum.org. The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.