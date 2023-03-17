SHERIDAN — Two organizations received grant funding through the Addressing Basic Needs and Social Determinants of Health Grant, which is part of the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant Program.
The Hub on Smith has been awarded $150,000 and Compass Center for Families received $229,005.50.
Wyoming has dedicated $8.1 million of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the health care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant for the Wyoming Department of Health.
The Hub on Smith will use this reimbursable grant to support both our congregate and home delivered meals programs. This funding will help with the rising costs of raw food and allow The Hub to continue to serve quality, healthy meals regardless of an individual’s ability to pay.
Compass will use this reimbursable grant to address social determinants of health and health disparities in Sheridan and Johnson counties. The grant allows Compass to add resources, information, and referrals to the families they serve while supporting the mission of the agency.