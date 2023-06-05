SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will host six outdoor adventures for seniors throughout the summer, led by Steve Stresky and Lisa Wells.
Registration for each event is required online at thehubsheridan.org or by emailing lwells@thehubsheridan.org. Each trip will be confirmed a few days before, depending on weather and conditions, and will be communicated with those registered.
Those attending must meet in The Hub lobby by 9 a.m. for carpooling designation. Most trips return by 4 p.m.
June 15 Steamboat
A beacon right off of U.S. Highway 14, the climb to the top of Steamboat Point tests the lungs and the calves, but the rewards are stunning views, describes Falcon Guide, Hiking Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains. The distance out-and-back is a relatively short 1.4 miles, but this hike is rated moderate to difficult based on uneven terrain and steep ascent and descent.
June 29 Cliff Hanger
Cliff Hanger is a short 0.4-mile hike connected to the Sheridan Community Land Trust Red Grade Trail System and affords unusual views of Bear Gulch.
Participants will park at the Bear Gulch East Trailhead, then ascend Cliff Hanger to intersect the other portion of the trail system and will have options from there depending on how far the group wishes to hike. Cliff Hanger has some challenging rock obstacles but is considered moderately strenuous only for this short distance. The rest of the trails are easy to hike.
The hike averages about 7,600 feet in elevation and ranges from open prairie to forested terrain.
July 6 North Fork
This hike begins in an upland meadow and descends steeply through thick forest to open meadows of aspen and poplar along North Fork Tongue River.
We’ll hike to the confluence with South Fork, where Tongue River proper continues, with a view of Skull Ridge to the north. Two-plus miles round trip. Elevation gain (out and back) 1,280 feet, with a maximum elevation change of up to 600 feet down the steep trail. Forest Service Road 196 to the trailhead is accessed from Route 14, on the “big corner” just past Arrowhead Lodge. Bring lunch and bug repellent, and water shoes if you care to wade the rivers. Flume remnants might be visible on the north side of the river. This will also be a good opportunity for fishing.
July 27 Backpacking trip to Lake Solitude
Our destination is Solitude Lake, aka the “Gem of the Bighorns,” as a three-day adventure. After a long gravel-road drive to the Battle Park Trailhead (Trail 164), we’ll slog up around Elk Mountain, then down to Grace Lake, with an option to stay there, depending on the group’s mood and ability. Preferably we’ll continue to the east end of Solitude and camp there.
While Lake Solitude is a destination, Middle Cloud Peak Lake is our off-trail target, with stunning vistas and golden trout.
The first climb is challenging, with an option to stop at the first series of lakes in Wilderness Basin. If we camp at Grace Lake, then Lake Solitude will be our day hike. Opting out of Wilderness Basin, we also have an option to hike an easier on-trail route to Poacher Lake, although there is no fishing there. Good fitness and backcountry skills are required. Bring water shoes for fords, especially at the inlet to Lake Solitude. Experienced backpackers only. Attendees must email lwells@thehubsheridan.org to sign up.
Aug. 17 Rock Chuck
We will consider an alternate access to Rock Chuck Pass from what we hiked last year (from Sawmill Divide). The hike will start at the Coney Lake trail head and gain about 800 feet in elevation over 2.5 miles through forest and open meadows. We will start from Sawmill Divide if a scouting trip finds the eastern approach too challenging.
The pass reveals sweeping views of the high country, including unique views of Blacktooth, Woolsey and The Innominate.
The hike is moderate in difficulty at relatively high elevation (about 9,750 feet).
Aug. 31 Sawmill Lakes
“A pleasant stroll under a forested canopy, the flows of the West Fork of Big Goose Creek lie to the east of the trail. The trail bisects the Sawmill Lakes and ends at the dam of Sawmill Reservoir,” describes Falcon Guide, Hiking Wyoming’s Big Horn Mountains. The 2.2 mile out-and-back hike is rated easy.
Bring a good book or your fishing gear to enjoy on our lunch break.
Bring appropriate clothing, water and lunch to enjoy on the trail.