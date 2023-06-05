steamboat point
Small wildflowers catch the last rays from a sunset Sunday night on top of Steamboat Point in the Bighorn Mountains. The Bighorn Mountains are known for the variety of native wildflowers that come into bloom every spring.

 Justin Sheely | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will host six outdoor adventures for seniors throughout the summer, led by Steve Stresky and Lisa Wells. 

Registration for each event is required online at thehubsheridan.org or by emailing lwells@thehubsheridan.org. Each trip will be confirmed a few days before, depending on weather and conditions, and will be communicated with those registered. 

