SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith received a Tech2Connect Grant from the University of Wyoming, Wyoming Center on Aging.
The funds have been used to purchase technological devices, such as tablets, cases and chargers, to loan to older adults and adults with disabilities. These devices assist people in Sheridan County to connect with friends, family, health care providers and even remote social services — all of which helps combat social isolation caused by COVID-19.
These devices help The Hub to continue to provide services through their new TechConnect program where seniors can borrow a device if they do not have access to one.
WyCOA has also partnered with the Wyoming Assistive Technology Program to provide training videos to assist older adults in learning about the technology that can ensure they have access to social services, health care and keep them engaged with family and friends.
For more information on educational videos, see uwyo.edu/wycoa.
“We are so grateful for this program to continue to provide much needed connections in our community, especially during these times,” said Lisa Wells, senior fun and wellness coordinator at The Hub on Smith.
For more information about the Tech Connect Program at The Hub or to borrow a tech device, contact Lisa Wells at lwells@thehubsheridan.org or 307-672-2240 ext. 108.