SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will host a book club Tuesdays starting April 6.
From 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays throughout April, The Hub Family Caregiver Services and Dementia Care Educator Heather Comstock and The Hub Senior Fun and Wellness Coordinator Lisa Wells will facilitate community conversation weekly as participants discuss "This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism by Ashton Applewhite."
Those interested must purchase their own copy of the book and must register on The Hub's website, thehubsheridan.org, to participate.
The book club runs each Tuesday starting April 6 through May 25.