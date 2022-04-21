SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will host Doc Talk with Dr. Kris Schamber at noon April 27.
Schamber developed the special series Doc Talk to offer time for the community to interact, in an informal setting, with local providers as they speak about health topics.
The topic April 27 will be urinary tract health and infection prevention and questions are encouraged by participants. Schamber practices medicine at Sheridan Memorial Hospital's Internal Medicine.
To learn more, see thehubsheridan.org/event/doc-talk-with-dr-schamber. The Hub on Smith is located at 211 Smith St.