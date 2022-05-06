SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will present its 10th Keystone Awards at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center May 12.
The event will honor Edre Maier, Everett McGlothlin and Casey and Sue Osborn.
Modeled after the Kennedy Center Honors as a tribute and variety show featuring guest speakers and entertainment meant to reflect the personality of each honoree, the Keystone Awards have become not only a way to celebrate friends and neighbors but also a fundraiser for The Hub on Smith.
Funds raised from the event support services for older adults and their families.
The reception for the event will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the program starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the event cost $75 per adult, $35 for seniors and military members and $20 for students.
Tickets are available through the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center box office at 42 N. Main St., online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.