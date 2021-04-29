08-14-2020 Hub on Smith2
The Hub on Smith, pictured Aug. 14, 2020, staff remain thankful for all the support of the community.

 Ryan Hanrahan | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith reopened its Grab 'n Go cafe and dining room this week. 

The two food services return for patrons after The Hub on Smith closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and installation of a new HVAC system last winter. 

Grab 'n Go remains open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the dining room is open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Reservations for the dining room are recommended by calling 307-672-2240 ext. 101 and taken 24 hours in advanced. Limited seating is available and masks are recommended. 

