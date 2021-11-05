SHERIDAN — With crisp morning air and colorful fall foliage, The Hub on Smith encourages older residents to take to the trail and extend the hiking season.
With that in mind, The Hub on Smith has organized a hike of The Green Room Trail for Nov. 11. The trail loops around Malcolm Wallop Park and is rated easy to moderate.
Steve Stresky and Lisa Wells will lead the hike.
Those planning to participate should meet in The Hub parking lot by Whitney Park at 9:30 a.m. and are encouraged to bring water and lunch to enjoy on the trail.
Sign-up is required and can be completed at thehubsheridan.org.