SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will host a day trip to Mountain Meadow Wool Oct. 20.
Mountain Meadow Wool is a family-operated mill dedicated to supporting local ranchers and raising awareness about ranching culture across the American West. The business is committed to revitalizing the American wool industry through eco-friendly operations and fair prices for our ranching partners.
Meet for lunch at noon in the The Hub's Café before leaving at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 20. The group will travel to the business in the Fun Bus, so there is a maximum of seven participants.
Sign-up is required, and masks are required for bus ride. The cost is a $5 suggested contribution per person.