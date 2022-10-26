SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will host a trunk or treat Oct. 31 in the parking lot.
From 5:30-7:30 p.m., participants can indulge in popcorn and hot apple cider and trick or treat. Children can also get their picture taken with the Big Bad Wolf and Little Red Riding Hood.
The Hub is asking for candy donations and for volunteers who would like to dress up and decorate their cars to hand out candy. Candy donations can be dropped off at The Hub Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you would like to sign up to hand out candy on that night, call 307-672-2240 or drop by the front desk at The Hub on Smith.
The Hub is a Center for All Generations and is excited to host this event that will allow for safe trick or treating and an opportunity for patrons and friends to enjoy Halloween.
The Hub on Smith is located at 211 Smith St.