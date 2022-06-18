SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Public Transit Association hosted the 33rd annual WYTRANS conference at the Ramada in Sheridan from June 14-16. Conference participants took part in a variety of informative training sessions and workshops with topics that include identifying elder abuse and effectively communicating with the aging population.
The conference also included an awards luncheon June 15 to recognize individuals and agencies who go above and beyond to make public transit in Wyoming a success.
The Hub on Smith supported the conference. Heather Comstock, dementia care educator for The Hub, facilitated one of the sessions. Her program, Riding with Challenges, provided situational insight and additional practical strategies to immediately improve and maintain everyday communications on public transportation.
For more information about WYTRANS or the event, see wytrans.org.